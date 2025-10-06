Hello knights!



Unity recently let us know there was a vulnerability in applications built using their software.



Per Unity themselves:



Applications that were built using affected versions of the Unity Editor are susceptible to an unsafe file loading and local file inclusion attack depending on the operating system, which could enable local code execution or information disclosure at the privilege level of the vulnerable application. There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers.



They provided a patching tool that both devs and players can use for these applications to mitigate the vulnerability (specifically patching the .DLL file).



This update includes the patched .DLL file for Carnage Kart X.



We will continue to monitor the situation and update the game files again if needed.



Thank you for trusting us and playing our game and for all the new players who got the game during the recent Autumn sale, we hope you enjoy it!



Be well and until next time!



-Zach