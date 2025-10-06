 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20276820 Edited 6 October 2025 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Redid most of the character models and animations in order to support the upcoming first person boarding update.
2. Updated most of the main HUD icons.
3. Added reeling animation for the boarding combat.
4. Added boarding indicator which tells when ship is boardable based on speed and distance.
5. Miscellaneous small fixes, improvements to textures, post process colours and spelling corrections.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2320881
