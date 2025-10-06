1. Redid most of the character models and animations in order to support the upcoming first person boarding update.
2. Updated most of the main HUD icons.
3. Added reeling animation for the boarding combat.
4. Added boarding indicator which tells when ship is boardable based on speed and distance.
5. Miscellaneous small fixes, improvements to textures, post process colours and spelling corrections.
Update notes for version 1.22 Pre-melee boarding update
