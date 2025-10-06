Recent Bug Fixes Made To "A Game About Cutting A Tree"
Fixed % Issue Causing Players To Get 100% Too Fast And Go Past 100%
Trees Are Easier To Chop So The Axe Isn't Missing As Much
Animals Have Been Nerfed And Wont Attack From Far And Are Slower
Hopefully Fixed An Issue That Causes Animals To Turn Invisible
Health Wont Cost As Much (Depending on how much you lost)
Made Day/Night Cycle Longer
Made Weather Events Less Frequent
There May Still Be Some Bugs Floating Around But Most Seem Fixed
Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
