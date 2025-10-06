Recent Bug Fixes Made To "A Game About Cutting A Tree"



Fixed % Issue Causing Players To Get 100% Too Fast And Go Past 100%

Trees Are Easier To Chop So The Axe Isn't Missing As Much

Animals Have Been Nerfed And Wont Attack From Far And Are Slower

Hopefully Fixed An Issue That Causes Animals To Turn Invisible

Health Wont Cost As Much (Depending on how much you lost)

Made Day/Night Cycle Longer

Made Weather Events Less Frequent



There May Still Be Some Bugs Floating Around But Most Seem Fixed