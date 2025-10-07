Greetings Friends! We released the 0.2.0.1 Hotfix for Grounded 2 on all available platforms. If you don't see the update right away, please try restarting your console or verifying your game files.
General Fixes:
Further Improvements so that resources should not regrow through bases in certain scenarios
This is not retroactive to your save file - Please chop down these resources and they should not return
Fixed multiple crashes
Fixed multiple crashes retaining to Foliage
Fixed a crash when navigating through creature cards
Fixed a bug where players could have an infinite load on save files with vast amounts of playtime
Player should now be able to customize buildings on controller
Resolved an issue with Unity that caused the digital artbook to be temporarily unavailable
Changed files in this update