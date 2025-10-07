 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20276753
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Friends! We released the 0.2.0.1 Hotfix for Grounded 2 on all available platforms. If you don't see the update right away, please try restarting your console or verifying your game files. 

General Fixes:

  • Further Improvements so that resources should not regrow through bases in certain scenarios

    • This is not retroactive to your save file - Please chop down these resources and they should not return

  • Fixed multiple crashes

    • Fixed multiple crashes retaining to Foliage

    • Fixed a crash when navigating through creature cards

    • Fixed a bug where players could have an infinite load on save files with vast amounts of playtime

  • Player should now be able to customize buildings on controller

  • Resolved an issue with Unity that caused the digital artbook to be temporarily unavailable

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2661301
Windows 64-bitDLC 3784940 Depot 3784940
