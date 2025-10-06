Unity has posted that a security vulnerability exists in all builds as far back as Unity 2017. As such all Grindwheel Games titles are being updated to Unity 6 to remove this loophole. This should not introduce any issues, but please feel free to contact us for support if you discover any bugs as a result of this change.
Unity Version Update
Update notes via Steam Community
The Hunter's Journals - Tattered Sails
