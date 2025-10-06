 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20276439 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This (very) minor update patches the UnityPlayer.dll library to address a known (but to-date unexploited) security issue. It has been recommended that all games made with Unity Engine issue this patch. No game code or content has been updated with this version.

Microsoft Defender (on Windows) has already implemented additional protections for games that haven't been patched, and Valve has told Unity that it will also address the issue within the Steam client (on all platforms), so the current practical risk to users is minimal. That said, we recommended all users download and install this update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3323851
