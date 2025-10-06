This (very) minor update patches the UnityPlayer.dll library to address a known (but to-date unexploited) security issue. It has been recommended that all games made with Unity Engine issue this patch. No game code or content has been updated with this version.



Microsoft Defender (on Windows) has already implemented additional protections for games that haven't been patched, and Valve has told Unity that it will also address the issue within the Steam client (on all platforms), so the current practical risk to users is minimal. That said, we recommended all users download and install this update.