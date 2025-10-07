- Fixed boss ATK increasing more than it should after unlocking empowered enemies / shops
(increased to by 2 points instead of 1 when just unlocked - like 6->7 in the Heroes set. This would auto-fix on loading but would cause a temporary issue when just unlocking it)
- Fixed wrong death message when dying due to altars pacts or relics ("unfortunate events" -> "relic or pact")
- Removed duplicate resolutions in options settings
Improvements 1.05
Update notes via Steam Community
