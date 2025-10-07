 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20276387 Edited 7 October 2025 – 17:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed boss ATK increasing more than it should after unlocking empowered enemies / shops
    (increased to by 2 points instead of 1 when just unlocked - like 6->7 in the Heroes set. This would auto-fix on loading but would cause a temporary issue when just unlocking it)
  • Fixed wrong death message when dying due to altars pacts or relics ("unfortunate events" -> "relic or pact")
  • Removed duplicate resolutions in options settings

