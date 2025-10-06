Playtest version 1.0.5 was released. Changelog:

- Significant update on visuals and arenas on the first part of the level;

- Another update of saving system. Unfortunately, this time old saving files are also incompatible with new version, but for the next updates there will be automatic system to transfer old saving files. Sorry for inconvenience;

- Reworked aiming and crosshair system. Now it's more arcade-like: more predictable, more clear, but slightly less realistic;

- Drone aerodynamic was updated for more fluid and responsive motion;

- Dash upgrade is available on earlier stage of the game;

- Global illumination is still turned on by default, but could be disabled easily from quick settings;

- Extraction now has input buffering, EMP shot has less conflicts with Extraction;

- Some issues with rocket launcher were resolved;

- Late game environments have better collisions;

- Improved tutorials for some weapons;



Next update will finally include music! Stay tuned and share your feedback, especially if your experience was not great! We are moving closer and closer to the public playtests stage!