⚙️ Improvements
- Optimized performance for smoother gameplay.
- Reworked grab and placement mechanics for more precise interactions.
- Enhanced realism – for example, you now need to open the RAM slot latch before installing a module.
🧩 New Content
- Added two new levels: Intermediate and Hard, increasing challenge and complexity.
- Added a Free Practice Mode, allowing unlimited experimentation without objectives or time limits.
Dive back in and test your PC-building skills with improved mechanics and tougher challenges!
