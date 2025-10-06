 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20276353
Update notes via Steam Community
This update brings major improvements to realism, mechanics, and overall gameplay performance.

⚙️ Improvements

  • Optimized performance for smoother gameplay.
  • Reworked grab and placement mechanics for more precise interactions.
  • Enhanced realism – for example, you now need to open the RAM slot latch before installing a module.


🧩 New Content

  • Added two new levels: Intermediate and Hard, increasing challenge and complexity.
  • Added a Free Practice Mode, allowing unlimited experimentation without objectives or time limits.


Dive back in and test your PC-building skills with improved mechanics and tougher challenges!

