Thanks to everyone for continued support and patience over the past 2-3 months in particular. Having gone through a huge amount of structural changes and still keeping our release cadence up has been a challenge for sure!



In alignment with Tiny Leviathan taking over complete IP control we are ready to enact a few changes to pricing and goals we wanted to discuss with the community.



We know things are tough. We all feel it… At least video games should provide us with a bit of non-political joy and pleasure. We also understand not everyone can afford a US market price point.



In an effort to better align with market sentiment and give an opportunity for Exfil to open up to a wider audience, particularly in more price sensitive markets. In conjunction with our partner Microprose, We have decided to adjust our pricing for Exfil to better reflect players having an easier entry point to the game.



Effective immediately:

EXFIL’s base price is now $19.99 USD , adjusted regionally through Steam.

The Founders Pack will see a slight price increase to the $8–10 USD range, but its content value will expand to deliver approximately $30 USD worth of items.

The Founders Pack remains completely optional and offers no competitive advantages.

Our goal is to give better options but also use the Founders pack as a way to give more value to customers.

Given the size and goals for our studio this is still a sustainable price point and we have plans to continue producing the title with our small humble team as long as we can! As we enter October we still have plans to add weapon resting/bipods, new weapons, utilities, improved AI and player stats before the year is over!

We continue to enjoy making the title and our small single player group in particular has continued to flourish as we build up towards a more complete PvP feature set.



– The Tiny Leviathan Team