6 October 2025 Build 20276268 Edited 6 October 2025 – 21:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Reduced scale of new 1v1 map
- Size of update is due to some Praesidium campaign content being included, even though it is not currently accessible. The campaign will be unlocked once it is complete and all pieces have been added to the live version.

