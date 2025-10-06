Unity released a new update that fixes a CVE issue in their engine today. This is a new build that has that new fix in it, it addresses some edge case Unity player issues.

Also updated the leaderboard code to show your position at the bottom slot if you aren't already in the top 10. So if you're 30th you'll see the top 9, then your entry. I'm working on the backend database stuff to get more in game ranking info when you finish a map to show your ranking. I'll have that in the next update.