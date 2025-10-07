This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

The minimum save version in this build has been increased, but it should not break save games created in the last couple of versions. This is intended to break campaigns started back in around 6.9 that did not survive the move to our more recent patches, as I'm not sure we can keep trying to patch those

Please note that the next update we do (probably in a couple of days) will again break save game compatibility, so it's probably not a good idea to start a new campaign in this version!

Balance Changes:

Normal Security Supporters now only grant -1 Panic per month, as previously they gave -2 (which was the same as the Elite). However, there is a bug here that the supporters only grant local panic reduction, not in each region. This will be fixed in the next version (which will break save games).

Changes:

Added the three Soviet Town medium Terror maps.

Some more visual fixes for the Soviet Town factory building walls.

Bugfixes: