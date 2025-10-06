🎯 Gameplay



Fixed a bug where the x3, x5 Multiplier achievement didn’t trigger in Level Mode - the trigger now works correctly.



🎶 Audio



Fixed an issue where the Halloween location music wouldn’t mute properly when the sound was turned off.



🏆 Achievements & Progression

Lowered the requirement players for the “Leaderboard Legend” achievement from 10 to 5 for smoother progression.



🎨 UI / Text



Updated the description for the Halloween location drop - corrected the inaccurate text in the UI.



💛 Thanks for all your feedback - it really helps make HEXA-WORLD-3D better!

