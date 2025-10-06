 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20275791 Edited 6 October 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎯 Gameplay

Fixed a bug where the x3, x5 Multiplier achievement didn’t trigger in Level Mode - the trigger now works correctly.

🎶 Audio

Fixed an issue where the Halloween location music wouldn’t mute properly when the sound was turned off.

🏆 Achievements & Progression

Lowered the requirement players for the “Leaderboard Legend” achievement from 10 to 5 for smoother progression.

🎨 UI / Text

Updated the description for the Halloween location drop - corrected the inaccurate text in the UI.

💛 Thanks for all your feedback - it really helps make HEXA-WORLD-3D better!

Changed files in this update

