🎯 Gameplay
Fixed a bug where the x3, x5 Multiplier achievement didn’t trigger in Level Mode - the trigger now works correctly.
🎶 Audio
Fixed an issue where the Halloween location music wouldn’t mute properly when the sound was turned off.
🏆 Achievements & Progression
Lowered the requirement players for the “Leaderboard Legend” achievement from 10 to 5 for smoother progression.
🎨 UI / Text
Updated the description for the Halloween location drop - corrected the inaccurate text in the UI.
💛 Thanks for all your feedback - it really helps make HEXA-WORLD-3D better!
Changed files in this update