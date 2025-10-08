 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20275763 Edited 8 October 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

Here's a small security update to fix the recently discovered Unity vulnerability.

For the rest, stay tuned this summer. There will be more updates if all goes well and there are no delays in the meantime.

In the meantime, please report any bugs or defaullts you will notice in this new version. Thank you for your cooperation.

Have a nice day and see you soon.

Sincerely,

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit If you win...you loose ! Content Depot 1726161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link