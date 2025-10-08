Hello everyone,
Here's a small security update to fix the recently discovered Unity vulnerability.
For the rest, stay tuned this summer. There will be more updates if all goes well and there are no delays in the meantime.
In the meantime, please report any bugs or defaullts you will notice in this new version. Thank you for your cooperation.
Have a nice day and see you soon.
Sincerely,
Security Update v0.83
