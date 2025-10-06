 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20275758 Edited 6 October 2025 – 20:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
There are no differences or additions in the game, but I just patched this game following the announcement of a security issue with Unity games after 2017. The demo has also been patched.

