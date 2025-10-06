 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20275622 Edited 6 October 2025 – 19:39:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed boss 4 exploit breaking arcade mode. To be clear, the exploit is still there but now it shouldn't break arcade mode progression.

  • The game now checks for achievements in the extras screen too, this should fix some achievements only triggering after rebooting the game.

  • Medal requirements have been lowered again in Poplars. Poplars-5 is no longer medal locked and Estuaries-1 and Poplars-Boss got lowered down by a couple of medals.

