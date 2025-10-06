A new update is here!
Based on your feedback, we've added the option to activate up to 3 perks simultaneously.
From now on, there are 3 slots available for perks:
✅ The first one is available from the start.
✅ The second one unlocks after completing Sector 3.
✅ The third and final one unlocks after completing Sector 5.
Being able to combine up to 3 perks will give your ship a massive power boost!
Other improvements and adjustments:
✅ Fixed some minor interface errors.
✅ Increased the experience gained in higher levels.
✅ Slightly adjusted the difficulty of Sectors 4 and 5.
Changed files in this update