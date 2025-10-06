A new update is here!

Based on your feedback, we've added the option to activate up to 3 perks simultaneously.

From now on, there are 3 slots available for perks:

✅ The first one is available from the start.

✅ The second one unlocks after completing Sector 3.

✅ The third and final one unlocks after completing Sector 5.

Being able to combine up to 3 perks will give your ship a massive power boost!

Other improvements and adjustments:

✅ Fixed some minor interface errors.

✅ Increased the experience gained in higher levels.

✅ Slightly adjusted the difficulty of Sectors 4 and 5.

We hope you enjoy it!

A special shoutout to "Wyvern-of-the-Rising-Sun".