Final pre-POLARIS build
Highlights
- All Station windows migrated to NUI 3.0; cleaner layout, faster input, fewer clicks.
- Icon tooltips everywhere; hover any stat/affix icon in item info to see what it does.
- Shipyards expanded (foundation); backend prepared to sell many more ship types soon.
- Universe tweaks; minor layout/placement adjustments for smoother early routes.
Quality of Life
- Consistent button spacing and slot alignment across equipment screens.
- Better focus handling and ESC/back behavior in NUI 3.0 windows.
Under the hood
- Prep work for NPC-flyable new ships (AI control + loadout hooks).
- Beginnings of the mining overhaul (new resources + tool paths).
What’s next
- Post-show VLOGs from POLARIS during the week.
- Next update focuses on: scaling polish, enabling new ships for NPCs, and the mining rework.
0.7.0 Alpha 3
