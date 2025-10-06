Final pre-POLARIS build

📍 Find us: Hall B7, Area 102, Booth 1



Highlights

- All Station windows migrated to NUI 3.0; cleaner layout, faster input, fewer clicks.

- Icon tooltips everywhere; hover any stat/affix icon in item info to see what it does.

- Shipyards expanded (foundation); backend prepared to sell many more ship types soon.

- Universe tweaks; minor layout/placement adjustments for smoother early routes.



Quality of Life

- Consistent button spacing and slot alignment across equipment screens.

- Better focus handling and ESC/back behavior in NUI 3.0 windows.



Under the hood

- Prep work for NPC-flyable new ships (AI control + loadout hooks).

- Beginnings of the mining overhaul (new resources + tool paths).



What’s next

- Post-show VLOGs from POLARIS during the week.

- Next update focuses on: scaling polish, enabling new ships for NPCs, and the mining rework.