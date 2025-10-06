 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20275487 Edited 6 October 2025 – 19:39:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed the bug that caused overworld collected scrap metal to count as 2 pieces instead of 1.
- Fixed the bug that did not properly calculate the games completion percentage.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2000781
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2000782
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link