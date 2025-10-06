Hey Everyone,

A new major version of SuckUp! is live, and we just wanted to share some quick notes about it, alongside the full patch notes for it.

So, first things first.

Developer notes

In this new version, we have a major Unity update and a multitude of bug fixes, all of which have been reported by our awesome community on Discord! If you encounter any bugs, please join it and feel free to report anything that you find.

We also came into contact with a bug that affected some players during the weekend, where our legacy (pre-1.0 version) way of logging into the game was appearing to some players, asking them to log in with one of their personal accounts.

We just want to reiterate that we don't support this system anymore and that it was entirely a bug. If you own the game on your Steam Library, that's the only thing that we need!

We have tried our best to solve this Bug, and if you do encounter it again, please let us know!

Now, to the Patch Notes:

New SuckUp! version is live -> Build #

Updating Unity Engine to the latest sub-version, as required by Unity after the information that went around the Industry.

Fixing a bug that would show a deprecated message to players during the start-up of the game, requesting them to log in or to give an access key to the game.

Fixing a bug that would sometimes not allow a SuckUp! Classic game to finish after killing everyone on the level.

Improved " Love Bites break-up letter" prompt

Fixed a bug on Mic Drop where, during the character editor, the game would think that the player character was naked.

Removed some legacy feature visuals from Mic Drop.

Multiple bug fixes on the level editor

Fixing a multitude of small UI bugs

Known Bugs

These are some bugs that we are aware of and that we are working on fixing ASAP