6 October 2025 Build 20275459 Edited 6 October 2025 – 19:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello my friends!

A new patch is live, here what includes:

- Arachnophobia mode option (you can find in it graphics options)

- Minor graphics improvements

- other Minor bug fixes


Have fun!

Here what to expect with the next updates:


- Camera Mode
- New upcoming DLC
- New unlockable items and weapons
- New story mode+
- New custom camera filter

