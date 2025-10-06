Hey Adventurers,
Paws Against the World rolls out new features and fixes to keep your zombie-slaying adventure roaring! Here’s the latest, as of October 6, 2025:
New Icons: Fresh, cute icons for Beaver Shop, Slot Machine, Boss, and Bank for easier navigation.
Bank Tree Added: Deposit Essence in the new Bank Tree to earn interest with each level-up.
Bank Interest Upgrade: Boost interest rates via Instincts Boosts upgrades.
Multiplayer Item Display Fix: Purchased items now show an empty box in co-op with 3+ players.
Death Sprite Fix: Corrected sorting order for character death animations.
Tooltip Bug Fix: Fixed item tooltips displaying in multiplayer when no item is selected.
Map Borders Upgrade: Enhanced visuals for map edges, making the battlefield pop.
New Achievements: Added two Steam Achievements to reward your feral feats.
Bug Fixes: Squashed various small bugs for a smoother experience.
Deposit Essence in the Bank Tree, chase those new achievements, and dominate the horde! Your feedback keeps the pack fierce!
Stay tuned for more!
Changed files in this update