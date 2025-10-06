Hey Adventurers,

Paws Against the World rolls out new features and fixes to keep your zombie-slaying adventure roaring! Here’s the latest, as of October 6, 2025:

New Icons: Fresh, cute icons for Beaver Shop, Slot Machine, Boss, and Bank for easier navigation.

Bank Tree Added: Deposit Essence in the new Bank Tree to earn interest with each level-up.

Bank Interest Upgrade: Boost interest rates via Instincts Boosts upgrades.

Multiplayer Item Display Fix: Purchased items now show an empty box in co-op with 3+ players.

Death Sprite Fix: Corrected sorting order for character death animations.

Tooltip Bug Fix: Fixed item tooltips displaying in multiplayer when no item is selected.

Map Borders Upgrade: Enhanced visuals for map edges, making the battlefield pop.

New Achievements: Added two Steam Achievements to reward your feral feats.

Bug Fixes: Squashed various small bugs for a smoother experience.

Deposit Essence in the Bank Tree, chase those new achievements, and dominate the horde! Your feedback keeps the pack fierce!

Stay tuned for more!