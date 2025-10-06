🧨 Destructive Contraptions — The Comeback Update!

Hey everyone!

It’s been a while — but Destructive Contraptions is far from abandoned! I’ve been hard at work behind the scenes, rebuilding and polishing core systems. Instead of holding everything back for one huge patch, I’ve decided to start releasing updates more frequently from now on.



🧩 This one’s a huge technical update, so fire up the game and see the improvements yourself!

Today’s update brings some exciting improvements:

🔹 Key Updates

🎥 Multiple Camera Modes

Switch between Top-Down and Free Camera views for total control while building and demolishing.

🧭 UI Upgrade

Cleaner, smoother, and easier to navigate.

📘 Tutorial Overhaul

Learn the basics (and a few hidden tricks) faster than ever.

🔧 Smaller Fixes and Improvements

General performance tweaks, smoother controls, and better stability.



🔥 Join the Pre-1.0 Beta Branch

Want faster updates and early access to upcoming features?

You can switch to the Pre-1.0 branch on Steam to get experimental builds before they hit the default public branch.

👉 How to join:

Right-click the game in your Steam Library Select Properties → Betas Choose Pre 1.0 Release Updates from the dropdown

🔸 What’s Coming Next

Some major features like localization, art remakes, and expanded building systems are already in progress — they just need a bit more polish before release. These will roll out in upcoming incremental updates, so you won’t have to wait long!

Thank you all for your patience and support through this long journey.

Your feedback and enthusiasm keep this project alive — and the next phase of Destructive Contraptions starts now. 💥