POPULAR TODAY
6 October 2025 Build 20275350 Edited 6 October 2025 – 20:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This update applies a fix for a recently discovered Unity Engine vulnerability.
For more information, see Unity's advisory here.

v1.12.6f1
General
- Update Unity Engine version to address vulnerability issue (v2020.3.49f1)
Multiplayer
- Hide MP banned users' lobbys from private lobby list

Changed files in this update

Windows VTOL VR Content Depot 667971
