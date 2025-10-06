 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20275317 Edited 6 October 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Meowdy, Cat Gunners!

The spooky season is upon us, and our feline forces are pouncing into Halloween with some eerie new content and claw-some achievements to chase down. Whether you're prowling through new haunts or hunting for fellow felines, this update is packed with mysterious treats (and a few tricks 👀).

🎃 New Features & Content


🗺️ 3 Hidden Halloween Locations and associated Achievements!


Three purr-anormal locations have appeared across the Cat Gunner world! These secret haunts are full of creepy ambience, ghostly effects, and unique interactions.

🔍 Can you uncover them all?


Samara's Well – Beware the TV seems to be possessed.

Cat Cult – Only the brave (or foolish) enter here.

Haloween Town – That island wasn’t there yesterday…


🎖️ 2 Regular Achievements:


“Idle Gunner” – Stay still for.. an amount of time?

“The Pacifist” – Complete a whole level without slaying a monster.

🎖️ 6 Collector Achievements:

Sniff out and find 6 real player-submitted cats hidden across the first 4 worlds and minigames!

“Whisker Whisperer I–VI” – Walk up to each of the 6 community cats, each lovingly immortalized somewhere in the early game. Each cat has a story. Will you find them all?

