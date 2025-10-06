Meowdy, Cat Gunners! The spooky season is upon us, and our feline forces are pouncing into Halloween with some eerie new content and claw-some achievements to chase down. Whether you're prowling through new haunts or hunting for fellow felines, this update is packed with mysterious treats (and a few tricks 👀).



🎃 New Features & Content

🗺️ 3 Hidden Halloween Locations and associated Achievements!

Three purr-anormal locations have appeared across the Cat Gunner world! These secret haunts are full of creepy ambience, ghostly effects, and unique interactions.



🔍 Can you uncover them all?

Samara's Well – Beware the TV seems to be possessed.



Cat Cult – Only the brave (or foolish) enter here.



Haloween Town – That island wasn’t there yesterday…





🎖️ 2 Regular Achievements:

“Idle Gunner” – Stay still for.. an amount of time?



“The Pacifist” – Complete a whole level without slaying a monster.



🎖️ 6 Collector Achievements: Sniff out and find 6 real player-submitted cats hidden across the first 4 worlds and minigames!



“Whisker Whisperer I–VI” – Walk up to each of the 6 community cats, each lovingly immortalized somewhere in the early game. Each cat has a story. Will you find them all?