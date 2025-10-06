 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20275239 Edited 6 October 2025 – 21:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • We’ve carefully refined The Deathmind’s visual atmosphere based on player feedback.

  • Lighting has been reworked across multiple areas shadows are now deeper, color tones richer, and the overall tension more tangible.

  • Several objects that could potentially cause bugs have been removed, while new scene elements have been added to better support the atmosphere and environmental storytelling.

  • The final puzzle has been redesigned to better fit the atmosphere without breaking immersion,
    and the flashlight brightness has been slightly increased by around 10% for improved visibility.

  • All chapters received subtle environmental polish to enhance immersion and consistency.

  • Thank you for sharing your thoughts and helping us shape a stronger, darker world within The Deathmind.

    Stay tuned an announcement about The Deathmind v2 UPDATE is coming soon.


