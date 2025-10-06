We’ve carefully refined The Deathmind’s visual atmosphere based on player feedback.
Lighting has been reworked across multiple areas shadows are now deeper, color tones richer, and the overall tension more tangible.
Several objects that could potentially cause bugs have been removed, while new scene elements have been added to better support the atmosphere and environmental storytelling.
The final puzzle has been redesigned to better fit the atmosphere without breaking immersion,
and the flashlight brightness has been slightly increased by around 10% for improved visibility.
All chapters received subtle environmental polish to enhance immersion and consistency.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts and helping us shape a stronger, darker world within The Deathmind.
Stay tuned an announcement about The Deathmind v2 UPDATE is coming soon.
Changed files in this update