6 October 2025 Build 20275186 Edited 6 October 2025 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.F11))
ModifyTargetFrameRate();
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.F12))
ModifyCaptureFrameRate();
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.F8))
SetControlAllFlammables();
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.F7))
SetControlWeatherEvent();
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.F6))
SetAllPlayersInvincible();
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.F5))
SetAllPlayersGhost();
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.F4))
EnableUI();
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.F3))
SetFreeCam();
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.F2))
StopAllFires();
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.F1))
SetInfiniteWater();
if (Input.GetKeyDown(KeyCode.I))
AICharactersControl();

Changed files in this update

Depot 4011681
