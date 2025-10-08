ToS1 Patch 3.3.13 - Unity Security Update 📜
Hello Townies! We have a quick patch regarding a unity Security issue that was recently announced, but otherwise no game changes to ToS1 at this time.
---
- Digital Bandidos 🦝
