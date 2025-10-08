 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20275122
Update notes via Steam Community


ToS1 Patch 3.3.13 - Unity Security Update 📜


Hello Townies! We have a quick patch regarding a unity Security issue that was recently announced, but otherwise no game changes to ToS1 at this time.



---



- Digital Bandidos 🦝

Changed files in this update

Windows Town of Salem Windows Depot 334231
  • Loading history…
macOS Town of Salem Mac OS X Depot 334232
  • Loading history…
