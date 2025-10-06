NAIR 5.1.2 fixes the ACE security exploit discovered in all Unity games.
I also updated to the latest version of Rewired for a slight improvement to Switch 2 controller stability.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update