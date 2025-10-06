 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20275097 Edited 6 October 2025 – 18:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
NAIR 5.1.2 fixes the ACE security exploit discovered in all Unity games.

I also updated to the latest version of Rewired for a slight improvement to Switch 2 controller stability.

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit NAIR Content Depot 1715851
