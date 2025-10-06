 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20274960 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes:

  • Added bricky, your pet brick

  • Added and implemented new achievements

  • Added new templates & traps to the apartments map

  • Added 2 new monsters (WIP MODELS)

  • Added train map (WIP)

Improvements:

  • More map generation improvements

  • VIS culling improvements

  • Improved world info (now also says how many delivery rooms there are)

Fixes:

  • Fixed not being able to perform multiple deliveries on the same delivery spot.

  • Fix monsters falling through the floor when going through a link.

  • General small bugfixes

Windows 64-bit Depot 3376481
Linux 64-bit Depot 3376482
