WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.
THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.
Changes:
Added bricky, your pet brick
Added and implemented new achievements
Added new templates & traps to the apartments map
Added 2 new monsters (WIP MODELS)
Added train map (WIP)
Improvements:
More map generation improvements
VIS culling improvements
Improved world info (now also says how many delivery rooms there are)
Fixes:
Fixed not being able to perform multiple deliveries on the same delivery spot.
Fix monsters falling through the floor when going through a link.
General small bugfixes
