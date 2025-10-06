WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes:

Added bricky, your pet brick

Added and implemented new achievements

Added new templates & traps to the apartments map

Added 2 new monsters (WIP MODELS)

Added train map (WIP)

Improvements:

More map generation improvements

VIS culling improvements

Improved world info (now also says how many delivery rooms there are)

Fixes: