 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20274828 Edited 8 October 2025 – 13:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone!

The language update is now out, with Japanese, German, French or Brazilian Portuguese as new options! There are also a bunch of other updates and fixes in the patch.

General Stuff:

  • 4 new languages! We now support French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese!

  • LOTS of performance optimizations. While working on the Switch port, I reworked a ton of code, especially around drawing. So let me know if this new version is working better for you!

  • Everything has been tweaked, essentially. Menus should be faster, battles that were slower because of all the damage numbers popping up should be faster, minigames, dialogue, EVERYTHING!

Endgame Balance: (to make those last achievements a bit easier)

  • Enemies with Vengeful Blast have their explosion damage capped at 100/50 for frontline/backline heroes.

  • Replaced the final ice game meta-upgrade with a more GPU friendly one, so it shouldn’t cause as much slowdown (and should be much easier to get to +99 ice level)

  • Mining game diamonds are now worth 750 instead of 500. This increases the meta-upgrade bonus mode diamond mult from +5% to +7.5%

  • Apple game targets now add 5% to score instead of 4%.

  • Henry the Octopus now gives a 6% bonus instead of 5%.

  • Cart game blorbs now start at +2% bonus instead of +1%.

  • Not really endgame, but Idle mode's collection box is now faster, so it shouldn't be as much of a slog.

  • (NOTE: to see some of these changes in your current saves, refund your skill trees!)

Misc Fixes: (this isn't an exhaustive list, just some stuff I can remember!)

  • Blinkie’s collision box in the ice game should work correctly now, so she can squeeze through tight gaps.

  • Enemies no longer get the goddess bow item in battles, since it’s useless for them.

  • Fixed the Special Draught unlock requirements: having x number of heroes at level y in the cart game

Thanks for playing!

Pete

Changed files in this update

Depot 2619651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link