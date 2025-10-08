The language update is now out, with Japanese, German, French or Brazilian Portuguese as new options! There are also a bunch of other updates and fixes in the patch.

Everything has been tweaked, essentially. Menus should be faster, battles that were slower because of all the damage numbers popping up should be faster, minigames, dialogue, EVERYTHING!

LOTS of performance optimizations. While working on the Switch port, I reworked a ton of code, especially around drawing. So let me know if this new version is working better for you!

4 new languages! We now support French, German, Brazilian Portuguese, and Japanese!

Enemies with Vengeful Blast have their explosion damage capped at 100/50 for frontline/backline heroes.

Replaced the final ice game meta-upgrade with a more GPU friendly one, so it shouldn’t cause as much slowdown (and should be much easier to get to +99 ice level)

Mining game diamonds are now worth 750 instead of 500. This increases the meta-upgrade bonus mode diamond mult from +5% to +7.5%

Apple game targets now add 5% to score instead of 4%.

Henry the Octopus now gives a 6% bonus instead of 5%.

Cart game blorbs now start at +2% bonus instead of +1%.

Not really endgame, but Idle mode's collection box is now faster, so it shouldn't be as much of a slog.