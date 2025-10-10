It has been a very exciting and amazing ride and we are really happy to tell you that Kabonk! is available to play! Please head over to the store and get yourself a copy!

It has been a life long dream to release a full game and today that day is finally here. We are super proud and happy with the result and we hope you all enjoy the game as much we had in creating it.

This is not the end, it is the beginning. We are way to invested in the game, the creation of our company and the absolute joy we get from designing and making games that this is just a start of a much larger journey. We will be working tirelessly to fix any bugs that may surface and working on hopefully many more updates and improvements as well new and exciting games.

For now, please enjoy the game and as always, until the next one!

