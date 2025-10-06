Thank you for all the bug reports over the last two days! Expect another patch tomorrow addressing even more issues that some of yall are facing.



Additions

Updated the Gone Fishing demo to the most recent version of the game

Added an option in the esc menu to enable/disable TNT damage. By default, TNT damage is enabled; however, if you are joining/hosting a public lobby I recommend disabling (for obvious reasons). Note, this option will not work if the lobby is a private lobby in order to prevent people from exploiting

Fixes

Fixed a bug where Struggle UI would stay on screen indefinitely.

Fixed bug where the save file would not always be deleted upon death

Fixed bug where to many bat creatures would spawn at a time

Fixed bug where you could not fish in the cave lake on peaceful mode

Polish and Changes

Polished Change Cosmetics button press

Buffed sticky hook, now allows players to be in the red for 2.5 seconds before snapping.

The cosmetics widget will now open by default on entering the lobby

Updated the font of text in the difficulty selection screen

Moved some of the tips to the top center of the screen to make sure new players read them

Made so the trader comes straight down rather then hovering across the landscape. This should prevent the trader from selling fish you had not intended on selling

Tall Man will now scream when he spawns to alert players

Adjusted the gambling pool on the Lake map to prevent fish from getting stuck in the ceiling or colliding with the stalactites and getting launched in a random direction

Adjusted the max voip volume possible