Thank you for all the bug reports over the last two days! Expect another patch tomorrow addressing even more issues that some of yall are facing.
Additions
Added an option in the esc menu to enable/disable TNT damage. By default, TNT damage is enabled; however, if you are joining/hosting a public lobby I recommend disabling (for obvious reasons). Note, this option will not work if the lobby is a private lobby in order to prevent people from exploiting
Added a loading world screen when loading into a map
Updated the Gone Fishing demo to the most recent version of the game
Fixes
Fixed water visual bug on canyon map
Fixed bug where you could not fish in the cave lake on peaceful mode
Fixed bug where to many bat creatures would spawn at a time
Fixed janky physics with the TNT item
Fixed bug where the save file would not always be deleted upon death
Fixed a bug where Struggle UI would stay on screen indefinitely.
Polish and Changes
Polished Change Cosmetics button press
Buffed sticky hook, now allows players to be in the red for 2.5 seconds before snapping.
The cosmetics widget will now open by default on entering the lobby
Updated the font of text in the difficulty selection screen
Moved some of the tips to the top center of the screen to make sure new players read them
Made so the trader comes straight down rather then hovering across the landscape. This should prevent the trader from selling fish you had not intended on selling
Tall Man will now scream when he spawns to alert players
Adjusted the gambling pool on the Lake map to prevent fish from getting stuck in the ceiling or colliding with the stalactites and getting launched in a random direction
Adjusted the max voip volume possible
Added bait crates, beer, and tnt around the map for both the Lake and the Swamp maps
Thanks!!
Changed files in this update