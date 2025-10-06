 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20274684 Edited 6 October 2025 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for all the bug reports over the last two days! Expect another patch tomorrow addressing even more issues that some of yall are facing.

Additions

  • Added an option in the esc menu to enable/disable TNT damage. By default, TNT damage is enabled; however, if you are joining/hosting a public lobby I recommend disabling (for obvious reasons). Note, this option will not work if the lobby is a private lobby in order to prevent people from exploiting

  • Added a loading world screen when loading into a map

  • Updated the Gone Fishing demo to the most recent version of the game

Fixes

  • Fixed water visual bug on canyon map

  • Fixed bug where you could not fish in the cave lake on peaceful mode

  • Fixed bug where to many bat creatures would spawn at a time

  • Fixed janky physics with the TNT item

  • Fixed bug where the save file would not always be deleted upon death

  • Fixed a bug where Struggle UI would stay on screen indefinitely.

Polish and Changes

  • Polished Change Cosmetics button press

  • Buffed sticky hook, now allows players to be in the red for 2.5 seconds before snapping.

  • The cosmetics widget will now open by default on entering the lobby

  • Updated the font of text in the difficulty selection screen

  • Moved some of the tips to the top center of the screen to make sure new players read them

  • Made so the trader comes straight down rather then hovering across the landscape. This should prevent the trader from selling fish you had not intended on selling

  • Tall Man will now scream when he spawns to alert players

  • Adjusted the gambling pool on the Lake map to prevent fish from getting stuck in the ceiling or colliding with the stalactites and getting launched in a random direction

  • Adjusted the max voip volume possible

  • Added bait crates, beer, and tnt around the map for both the Lake and the Swamp maps

Thanks!!

