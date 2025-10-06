🚀 Galaxy Highways - Update 1.0.2 Released!

Hey everyone!



We’ve just released a new update that brings several improvements, new translations, and important fixes to Galaxy Highways. Here’s what’s new:

🌍 New Languages Added

The game is now available in five new languages:

Italian

Polish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Spanish (Latin America)

Russian

We’re also happy to share that community translations for Hungarian, Czech, French, and German are in progress!

💖 Big thanks goes to our community translators for your work and support! Thank you!

👉 Want to help us bring Galaxy Highways to even more languages? Join our localization effort on Localizor and contribute to your native language!

🧭 UI & Localization Improvements

Fixed multiple UI layout issues caused by long translation texts.

Added support for translation validation and override system , allowing us to replace incorrect community translations when needed.

Applied overrides for all currently community-translated languages.

Added community translators to the game credits!

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed Roman numerals for levels in Chapter III.

Removed leftover localization backup files from the game build.

Corrected various typos across multiple translated texts.

Fixed a typo in credits (yes, we caught it!).

🧩 Unity Engine Security Update

The game now runs on a patched version of Unity, which addresses a recently reported security vulnerability.



You can read more about this issue here: 🔗 Unity Security Advisory – September 2025

🐧 About Linux Support

We’ve also spent time testing a native Linux build, but unfortunately, we ran into configuration issues preventing us from properly publishing it on Steam.

While we know some of you would love a native version, we found that Galaxy Highways runs very well under Proton, so we’ve decided to focus our efforts on other priorities for now.

We’ll keep you updated in the future if we revisit native Linux support.

🍂 Autumn Sale + Update 1.0.2 Sale – 20% Off!

Right now, Galaxy Highways and all DLCs are 20% off as part of the Steam Autumn Sale and Update 1.0.2 Sale! If you’ve been waiting to jump in, or want to gift it to a friend, this is the perfect time to do it!

Thank you all for your continued support, feedback, and translations! It truly means a lot to us! ❤️

If you enjoy the game, please consider leaving a short review as it really helps our tiny two-person team a ton!

Stay tuned and enjoy!

– The Galaxy Highways Team