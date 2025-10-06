 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20274641 Edited 6 October 2025 – 18:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adventure Update Beta Patch 2025.10.06 now live. Here is what changed:

Improvements:

  • Added option to auto transfer crafting materials to outpost storage

Fixes:

  • Fixed various issues related to prompt upon leaving location

  • Fixed forge to take items from outpost storage into account

  • Fixed rune forge to take souls from outpost storage into account

  • Fixed missing item description for artifact fragments

  • Fixed bug preventing cycling through arrow types

  • Fixed Mentalist legendary trait ignoring player distance

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link