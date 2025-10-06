Adventure Update Beta Patch 2025.10.06 now live. Here is what changed:
Improvements:
Added option to auto transfer crafting materials to outpost storage
Fixes:
Fixed various issues related to prompt upon leaving location
Fixed forge to take items from outpost storage into account
Fixed rune forge to take souls from outpost storage into account
Fixed missing item description for artifact fragments
Fixed bug preventing cycling through arrow types
Fixed Mentalist legendary trait ignoring player distance
Changed files in this update