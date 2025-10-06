Drift Island – Update Changelog - New Car, MOZA r5, Spray paint customization - Update #7 is here!
Added a new car: T4
Spray paint customization: you can now choose the color and size of the spray tip
Engine swaps, turbochargers, and superchargers now affect car power realistically
Added support for MOZA R5 steering wheel
New exhaust jet added, floorpan weights fixed in TP car
Default steering assist value changed to 0.7
Added a checkbox to completely disable steering assists
Challenge System – sublevels now support loading and unloading challenges dynamically
Updated steering wheel binding and calibration system
Improved button/axis identification
Clutch can now be assigned to a steering wheel button
Fixed issues with Map and Menu being called when assigned to steering wheel buttons
Added debug logs for steering wheel analogs
Fixed incorrect clutch and handbrake preview when assigned to a button instead of an axis
Fixed replay starting, map opening, and character exiting the vehicle while assigning buttons
Added Mouse Sensitivity setting under Controls / General
Implemented “Load Defaults” for Video and General settings
Updated “Load Defaults” behavior for Audio settings
Fixed issues with loading and applying default Control/General settings
Added unsaved changes checks when exiting settings menu: Controls/General, Gamepad, Keyboard, Steering Wheel
Force Feedback / Vibration
Fixed reverting all settings when player chooses not to save changes before returning to the Main Menu
Fixed saving and applying settings changed across multiple sections
Updated all settings menus to scale correctly with screen resolution
Adjusted widget indentations, paddings, and translations
Added missing debug logs and fixed build revision information
Changed Steering Help value step to 0.01
User Interface Fixes
Fixed Main Menu “GO” button not always responding
Adjusted Main Menu button sizes
Fixed Gamepad Settings navigation – “B” button now correctly returns to the settings section instead of Main Menu
Various other minor and major bug fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update