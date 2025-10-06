Drift Island – Update Changelog - New Car, MOZA r5, Spray paint customization - Update #7 is here!

Added a new car: T4

Spray paint customization: you can now choose the color and size of the spray tip

Engine swaps, turbochargers, and superchargers now affect car power realistically

Added support for MOZA R5 steering wheel

New exhaust jet added, floorpan weights fixed in TP car

Default steering assist value changed to 0.7

Added a checkbox to completely disable steering assists

Challenge System – sublevels now support loading and unloading challenges dynamically

Updated steering wheel binding and calibration system

Improved button/axis identification

Clutch can now be assigned to a steering wheel button

Fixed issues with Map and Menu being called when assigned to steering wheel buttons

Added debug logs for steering wheel analogs

Fixed incorrect clutch and handbrake preview when assigned to a button instead of an axis

Fixed replay starting, map opening, and character exiting the vehicle while assigning buttons

Added Mouse Sensitivity setting under Controls / General

Implemented “Load Defaults” for Video and General settings

Updated “Load Defaults” behavior for Audio settings

Fixed issues with loading and applying default Control/General settings

Added unsaved changes checks when exiting settings menu: Controls/General, Gamepad, Keyboard, Steering Wheel

Force Feedback / Vibration

Fixed reverting all settings when player chooses not to save changes before returning to the Main Menu

Fixed saving and applying settings changed across multiple sections

Updated all settings menus to scale correctly with screen resolution

Adjusted widget indentations, paddings, and translations

Added missing debug logs and fixed build revision information

Changed Steering Help value step to 0.01

User Interface Fixes

Fixed Main Menu “GO” button not always responding

Adjusted Main Menu button sizes

Fixed Gamepad Settings navigation – “B” button now correctly returns to the settings section instead of Main Menu