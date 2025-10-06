 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20274612
Update notes via Steam Community

Drift Island – Update Changelog - New Car, MOZA r5, Spray paint customization - Update #7 is here!

  • Added a new car: T4

  • Spray paint customization: you can now choose the color and size of the spray tip

  • Engine swaps, turbochargers, and superchargers now affect car power realistically

  • Added support for MOZA R5 steering wheel

  • New exhaust jet added, floorpan weights fixed in TP car

  • Default steering assist value changed to 0.7

  • Added a checkbox to completely disable steering assists

  • Challenge System – sublevels now support loading and unloading challenges dynamically

  • Updated steering wheel binding and calibration system

  • Improved button/axis identification

  • Clutch can now be assigned to a steering wheel button

  • Fixed issues with Map and Menu being called when assigned to steering wheel buttons

  • Added debug logs for steering wheel analogs

  • Fixed incorrect clutch and handbrake preview when assigned to a button instead of an axis

  • Fixed replay starting, map opening, and character exiting the vehicle while assigning buttons

  • Added Mouse Sensitivity setting under Controls / General

  • Implemented “Load Defaults” for Video and General settings

  • Updated “Load Defaults” behavior for Audio settings

  • Fixed issues with loading and applying default Control/General settings

  • Added unsaved changes checks when exiting settings menu: Controls/General, Gamepad, Keyboard, Steering Wheel

  • Force Feedback / Vibration

  • Fixed reverting all settings when player chooses not to save changes before returning to the Main Menu

  • Fixed saving and applying settings changed across multiple sections

  • Updated all settings menus to scale correctly with screen resolution

  • Adjusted widget indentations, paddings, and translations

  • Added missing debug logs and fixed build revision information

  • Changed Steering Help value step to 0.01

  • User Interface Fixes

  • Fixed Main Menu “GO” button not always responding

  • Adjusted Main Menu button sizes

  • Fixed Gamepad Settings navigation – “B” button now correctly returns to the settings section instead of Main Menu

  • Various other minor and major bug fixes and improvements

