 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20274553 Edited 6 October 2025 – 23:26:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Feature: Leaderboards

You can now compete against other players and see how your Slime performs globally!

  • The main menu now shows a quick preview of the Top 5 players plus your current ranking.

  • A brand new Leaderboards section has been added to the menu, where you can:

    • View global rankings

    • Check scores per Arena

    • Filter results to show players with similar scores

    • See how you compare against your friends

It’s now easier than ever to track your progress and climb the ranks!

Balance Changes

  • Reworked XP-focused Slime:
    This Slime now has a very wide Pickup Radius for experience crystals, earns 30% more experience, but can choose only between two powerups at each level instead of three.

  • Reworked Pickup Radius Power-Up:
    In addition to increasing your Pickup Radius, this power-up now instantly gathers all experience currently scattered in the Arena, making it much more impactful.

  • Tesla Coil:
    Can now be selected as a power-up up to three times maximum.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed rare cases where experience crystals could become uncollectable.

  • Fixed a visual glitch in the “Show More” tab where some text remained highlighted when it shouldn’t.

  • General performance and stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3907851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link