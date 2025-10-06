New Feature: Leaderboards

You can now compete against other players and see how your Slime performs globally!

The main menu now shows a quick preview of the Top 5 players plus your current ranking.

A brand new Leaderboards section has been added to the menu, where you can: View global rankings Check scores per Arena Filter results to show players with similar scores See how you compare against your friends



It’s now easier than ever to track your progress and climb the ranks!

Balance Changes

Reworked XP-focused Slime:

This Slime now has a very wide Pickup Radius for experience crystals, earns 30% more experience, but can choose only between two powerups at each level instead of three.

Reworked Pickup Radius Power-Up:

In addition to increasing your Pickup Radius, this power-up now instantly gathers all experience currently scattered in the Arena, making it much more impactful.

Tesla Coil:

Can now be selected as a power-up up to three times maximum.

Bug Fixes