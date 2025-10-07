 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20274526 Edited 7 October 2025 – 16:13:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Shrine's Legacy is Launched!

It's Time!

After many years of hard work, Shrine's Legacy has finally released on Steam and GOG!

Epic Games Store launch is unfortunately delayed due to still being in review and working out some bugs with achievements. We'll provide more information about this once we know.

Localization Info

Chinese localization is available on launch!

Brazilian Portuguese localization is in development and should be released sometime this week!

Future localizations such as German are not currently in development but we are keeping them in mind!

Reviews

If you enjoy your time with the game, consider leaving an early review as it will help our visibility! You can always update reviews later if you change your mind or just want to leave a more detailed review. 😊

Closing


We hope you enjoy this ambitious indie journey we've invested a huge amount of our lives into crafting!

Everyone who has been cheering us on since our Kickstarter or even earlier than that, thank you so much! And thank you to all the new fans and people just looking at this page too. Look forward to an update over the next week or two about our current patch / update plans!

Until next time,

Joe

Changed files in this update

Windows Shrine's Legacy Content Depot 1435411
