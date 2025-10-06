 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20274493 Edited 6 October 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧩 New Systems


  • Interactable Doors added throughout the environment.
  • Evidence can now be interacted with while in Investigation Mode, improving flow during analysis.
  • Updated script for tagging evidence logs — evidence and dialogue now correctly populate the case file.


⚙️ Quality of Life


  • UI updated to new standard across all menus and screens.
  • Improved interact prompt visuals and added smooth fade-in/out transitions for evidence prompts.
  • Fixed and refined UI scaling across all elements.
  • Camera Mode UI and Computer Screens now scale correctly with resolution.
  • Removed camera overlay UI in photo mode for a cleaner experience.
  • Investigation Mode Controls Panel can now be properly toggled.
  • Other characters are now hidden in Investigation Mode to reduce visual clutter.
  • Removed save/load system for the purposes of the demo.
  • Removed debugging FPS counter for cleaner presentation.


🚀 Performance & Level Improvements


  • Level Update: additional environmental and structural improvements.
  • More evidence added around the nightclub for expanded investigative opportunities.
  • Additional voice-over (VO) implemented to enhance immersion and dialogue depth.


🐞 Bug Fixes


  • Fixed a bug where the password minigame wouldn’t end properly.
  • Fixed an issue where minigames appeared fuzzy or out of focus.
  • Fixed materials on Pugs’ corpse.
  • Fixed a bug where the interaction prompt for the body didn’t disappear after exiting Stage 1 of the inspection.
  • Removed the secondary body inspection stage to streamline gameplay.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2284721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link