🧩 New Systems
- Interactable Doors added throughout the environment.
- Evidence can now be interacted with while in Investigation Mode, improving flow during analysis.
- Updated script for tagging evidence logs — evidence and dialogue now correctly populate the case file.
⚙️ Quality of Life
- UI updated to new standard across all menus and screens.
- Improved interact prompt visuals and added smooth fade-in/out transitions for evidence prompts.
- Fixed and refined UI scaling across all elements.
- Camera Mode UI and Computer Screens now scale correctly with resolution.
- Removed camera overlay UI in photo mode for a cleaner experience.
- Investigation Mode Controls Panel can now be properly toggled.
- Other characters are now hidden in Investigation Mode to reduce visual clutter.
- Removed save/load system for the purposes of the demo.
- Removed debugging FPS counter for cleaner presentation.
🚀 Performance & Level Improvements
- Level Update: additional environmental and structural improvements.
- More evidence added around the nightclub for expanded investigative opportunities.
- Additional voice-over (VO) implemented to enhance immersion and dialogue depth.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the password minigame wouldn’t end properly.
- Fixed an issue where minigames appeared fuzzy or out of focus.
- Fixed materials on Pugs’ corpse.
- Fixed a bug where the interaction prompt for the body didn’t disappear after exiting Stage 1 of the inspection.
- Removed the secondary body inspection stage to streamline gameplay.
Changed files in this update