- Show true visibility instead of just "rays" (the game now computes the exact visibility field, and it takes into account much more stuff -- for example, it's possible to not see what's just under a cliff, but still see what's farther away in the valley)
- Some performance improvement (though this is probably erased by the naive implementation of true visibility above -- I still need to optimize that one)
- Fixed linux build (to a point)
v0.2.59+86 *INGRAM*
