6 October 2025 Build 20274468 Edited 6 October 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Show true visibility instead of just "rays" (the game now computes the exact visibility field, and it takes into account much more stuff -- for example, it's possible to not see what's just under a cliff, but still see what's farther away in the valley)
  • Some performance improvement (though this is probably erased by the naive implementation of true visibility above -- I still need to optimize that one)
  • Fixed linux build (to a point)

