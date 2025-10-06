- Deflected Klymene arrows will make 10 times more damage against skin hits of enemies, and destroy armour 5 times more effectively.

- Added energy generator and Bio-swapper in the second training room.

- Improved the layout of assets.

- Added some tooltips for work-in-progress assets.

- Improved lift calls.

- Fixed some particle effects that could hit performance in AMD cards.

- Added tips on loading screens.