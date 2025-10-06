 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20274256 Edited 6 October 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Deflected Klymene arrows will make 10 times more damage against skin hits of enemies, and destroy armour 5 times more effectively.
- Added energy generator and Bio-swapper in the second training room.
- Improved the layout of assets.
- Added some tooltips for work-in-progress assets.
- Improved lift calls.
- Fixed some particle effects that could hit performance in AMD cards.
- Added tips on loading screens.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link