- Deflected Klymene arrows will make 10 times more damage against skin hits of enemies, and destroy armour 5 times more effectively.
- Added energy generator and Bio-swapper in the second training room.
- Improved the layout of assets.
- Added some tooltips for work-in-progress assets.
- Improved lift calls.
- Fixed some particle effects that could hit performance in AMD cards.
- Added tips on loading screens.
