Hello everyone.



Unfortunately, we will not be hosting an Open Beta, due to reasons outside of our control. We've dealt with things like this before, but we’re sorry that this had to happen so soon after the announcement. In this post, we'll talk about what happened, and what's next.

Technical Limitations

In the final stages of the review process, we were informed that an app on Steam cannot be both a Mod and a Demo at the same time. Unfortunately, this was not caught by anyone at EMINOMA or at Valve until last Saturday, after initial reviews hadn't flagged it as an issue and gave us the mistaken belief that we were clear to ship.

Silver Lining

The good news is that this time crunch poured jet fuel on development, and the mod is in pretty good shape. We're still very much on track for full release, and are probably in a better spot than we would have been if we never attempted this in the first place.



There's a lot that's still in the works, and we hope you're as enthusiastic as us about it. You'll be hearing more from us sooner than you think.

In Other News...

Valve has asked us to ███████, due to concerns that the ████ ████ ████████ █ ███████ is too ███████ ██ ████ ████████ ███████. We're inclined to agree.



This sparked internal conversations, and encouraged us to start thinking ██████ █████ ███ █████ ███████, aiming to tie it into our ████████ ███ ███ ██████. We aren't flipping the script on ████ ███ ████ █████, but we want this to be a ███ ███, and we want our ████████ to ██████████ █████████ what we've been █████ and what's █████ █████.



There's a lot we're excited for, and we're going to channel that energy into our ████████████ so it's clear to ███ ███████ what █████ █████.



- The EMINOMA Team