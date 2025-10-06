Hey everyone!

A little unplanned update here!

I know it’s been about a month since the last one. I’ve been super tired lately, so I haven’t managed to do as much as I wanted ⊙﹏⊙∥

Anyway, Unity had a vulnerability patched recently, and games needed to be updated. I didn’t dive into the details, maybe mine didn’t even need it, but I decided to update Unity just in case and rebuilt the game. It took me DAYS to get everything working again.

The update is live now! If you run into any issues with this version, please let me know ASAP.

The full set of features isn’t ready yet, so this update is a bit half-baked. Please bear with me!

With that out of the way, let’s dive into what made it into 1.9.2.

Peaceful Mode

I’ve been focusing more on graphics recently, but with all the VFX it can be hard to appreciate them. Some puzzles or achievements might also be difficult (or annoying) to complete with enemies around.

With Peaceful Mode enabled, no enemies will spawn. Feel free to explore the map at your own pace!

Elemental Reaction VFX

Triggering elemental reactions/inflictions will now display a small particle effect. The screenshot above shows the Ignition infliction.

Capital Undergrounds Camera

In the previous update I got the top-down camera working somewhat in Capital Undergrounds. This update improves visibility by preventing surfaces (especially multi-floor ones) from covering the view as much.

It may not be perfect from every angle, but it’s playable now!

Also, Clara jump scare.

Stage Effects

Some stages received new effects.

Tundra of the North

Capital Undergrounds

Hopefully this spices up runs on these maps a bit!

Jukebox

This one might be a bit controversial—feel free to ignore it if you dislike AI—but I assume if you play Requiem For a Lost World, you probably at least tolerate it.

I’m planning to add songs that serve as story-conclusion themes for each character.

You can access the music player by clicking the disc icon on the profile bar:

I’ve always loved storytelling through music, so I wanted to try it myself, and I really like how it turned out!

It’s one of those features I didn’t have time to finish before this update, but I didn’t want to disable it either. For now, there are only three themes. Once it’s fully implemented, each song will unlock after completing every character-specific achievement.

Yami-no-Tokiya Skin

There’s also a new skin available in the shop.

This is her original design from the very early version of the game!

New BGM

Tundra of the North got new background music!

The old track was fun during Christmas, but it didn’t really fit the map (or the game) outside of the holidays.

I might bring the old one back for the next Christmas event.

Minor Changes and Fixes

Elemental Reaction Explosion now deals AoE damage instead of single-target damage

Fixed attacks that could deal negative damage, causing abnormal results

Fixed an error that could appear when no enemies were present on certain targeting weapons

Updated the elemental reaction wiki entry to include reactions added in 1.9

Optimized enemy detection with access caching—should slightly improve performance with many enemies

Further grass and tree performance optimization

Enemy count no longer increases with player count; instead, enemy HP is scaled up further

Fixed a typo in Divine Judgement’s upgrades where cooldown reduction was mislabeled as damage increase

Fixed the bug that caused infinite shaking after using Nishi's [Bearer of Flame] ability

Afterword

Sorry again for the small update!

I’ve been working on the new map, but it’s not ready for release yet. Enemies are done, stage events need more work, and the terrain still needs detailing—but it’s not too far from completion and should arrive in the next update.

Same story with Clara: I’m still finalizing her kit, so she’s not ready to release yet, though all her other assets are finished.

There’s also some fluff left like achievements, upgrades, and lore writing. Hopefully I can wrap it all up before the end of the year!