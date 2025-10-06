- Improved visuals
- Game performance improvements
- Adjusted M-82 stats
- fixed AK-74 physics
- Smoothed the player models
- Fixed the Elite Red Soldier rag-doll
- Fixed the phantom splash screen
- New SVD scope reticle
- Fixed the EBR rotating when going scoped
- Added skins to the AK-74
- Adjusted all FOV stats on all weapons
- Added new FPS arms
- New SVD sniper rifle skins
Playtest v9 - Big Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
