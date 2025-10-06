 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20274175 Edited 6 October 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Improved visuals
  • Game performance improvements
  • Adjusted M-82 stats
  • fixed AK-74 physics
  • Smoothed the player models
  • Fixed the Elite Red Soldier rag-doll
  • Fixed the phantom splash screen
  • New SVD scope reticle
  • Fixed the EBR rotating when going scoped
  • Added skins to the AK-74
  • Adjusted all FOV stats on all weapons
  • Added new FPS arms
  • New SVD sniper rifle skins

Changed files in this update

Depot 3397211
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link