22 October 2025 Build 20274158 Edited 22 October 2025 – 20:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Pass&Play mode is back, and thanks to your reports, we’ve pushed a fix with the new update of Tokaido on Steam! ⛩️ Version 1.20.5 brings:

[Fix] Fixed issues with Pass&Play mode when playing against AI.
[Fix] Improved app stability and compatibility across all platforms.

Download the latest patch and enjoy the game! 🎮




