BuildID: 20274102
Game Updates
Broadcast
Fixed no drivers being displayed with ELMS classes
Custom Liveries
Added buttons to change preset camera views.
Fixed 2024 and 2023 custom liveries not appearing in online event car selection
Fixed a crash due to handling of custom liveries
Fixed materials settings not carrying over on auto-reload
Fixed no car being displayed on the Race history, Rank breakdown and Race results when using a custom livery in online races
DLC Support
Fixed Multiple DLC cars have a coming soon banner that should be available
Driver Swaps
Prevented users from seeing pit stop requests of other cars
Graphics
Fixed jumps in lighting during overcast weather conditions
Fixed pit lights being rendered when looking backwards
Hosted Servers
Added information to Hosted Server pages regarding lack of protests on Hosted Servers
Fixed an error when trying to join a non-public server through a lobby code.
Fixed Silverstone circuit name not being shown when viewing hosted servers
HUD
Fixed MFD pit menu lap estimate inaccuracies for Non-VE cars
Input
Fixed input calibration screen sometimes showing incorrect data
Fixed pedal input causing buttons to be repeated when binding inputs when using pedals attached to wheel
Localisation
Minor updates to Italian and Chinese translations
Online
Fixed online client crash in spectator mode
Fixed server crash in debris removal
Fixed SR progress bar formatting issues
Race Watch Screen
Fixed displaying of pit stops in the watch screen standings panel
Fixed replay mode standings being incorrect
Fixed timings panel and driver label displaying the user in the wrong position.
Replay
Corrected lap back button behaviour when pressed from live
Fixed an occasional crash when watching replay at the end of the race
Fixed replay of a driver swap event displays the wrong driver and team name.
Fixed replaying standings showing incorrect statuses
Race Weekend
Fixed custom WEC Liveries being available in ELMS Race Weekend
Settings & Profiles
Fixed setups class filters issues which would mean setups would not show up for the same car available in different championships
Sound
Fixed a rare issue that caused ingame sound to be missing
TrackIR
Ensured TrackIR is fully disabled when it's disabled from options
Fixed TrackIR roll axis inversion
User Interface
Added 'Guide' option to the dropdown menu
Added Mercedes-AMG LMGT3 & Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH Menu Background Images
Corrected class badges on daily race cards sizing
Fixed a minor formatting issue around new track content highlighting
Fixed being unable to change nationality when a driver name contains numbers
Fixed the last LMP2 car in the list being selected when entering car select for the ELMS Championship
Removed brackets from Car Class selector in RaceWeekend and Co-Op to improve spacing
Virtual Reality
Fixed replay UI duplicated & grey filter in replay mode
Fixed RESET VIEW button in graphics settings not functioning
Track Updates
Silverstone
Added and use garages under Race Control building
Correct spelling of 'Cofee' to 'Coffee' on coffee box
Corrected cut track concrete barriers and fences around National/International layout cut throughs
Fixed a collision issue on a concrete wall on Hanger straight
Fixed a floating fence inside the pit lane exit
Fixed terrain fall through in pit lane
Increased curb grip and reduced wear on grass and gravel
Investigate and address barrier waviness reports
Updated pit box placement to new on track visuals
Car Updates
Various car livery UI images updated
Oreca 07
Corrected custom team number plate position
Raised collision mesh to help stop damage from curbs
Oreca 07 LMP2 (ELMS Spec)
Added updated Duqueine livery
Reviewed tyre performance in wet conditions
Ferrari 296 LMGT3
Corrected 86 ELMS livery to have black wheel rims
BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh
Corrected errors on the body and template around the front wheel vents
Porsche 963 LMDh
Fixed headrest texture issue
Fixed wrong default & CDA setup loading for Silverstone
Ligier JS P325 LMP3
Fixed issue where flashing RPM lights appeared too early
Corrected overly fast refuelling rate
Reviewed LMP3 Damage Settings
Slightly faster player tyre warm-up
Slower AI tyre warm-up
Alpine A424 LMDh
Fixed wrong default & CDA setup loading for Silverstone
