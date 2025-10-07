 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20274102 Edited 7 October 2025 – 10:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BuildID: 20274102


Game Updates

Broadcast

  • Fixed no drivers being displayed with ELMS classes

Custom Liveries

  • Added buttons to change preset camera views.

  • Fixed 2024 and 2023 custom liveries not appearing in online event car selection

  • Fixed a crash due to handling of custom liveries

  • Fixed materials settings not carrying over on auto-reload

  • Fixed no car being displayed on the Race history, Rank breakdown and Race results when using a custom livery in online races

DLC Support

  • Fixed Multiple DLC cars have a coming soon banner that should be available

Driver Swaps

  • Prevented users from seeing pit stop requests of other cars

Graphics

  • Fixed jumps in lighting during overcast weather conditions

  • Fixed pit lights being rendered when looking backwards

Hosted Servers

  • Added information to Hosted Server pages regarding lack of protests on Hosted Servers

  • Fixed an error when trying to join a non-public server through a lobby code.

  • Fixed Silverstone circuit name not being shown when viewing hosted servers

HUD

  • Fixed MFD pit menu lap estimate inaccuracies for Non-VE cars

Input

  • Fixed input calibration screen sometimes showing incorrect data

  • Fixed pedal input causing buttons to be repeated when binding inputs when using pedals attached to wheel

Localisation

  • Minor updates to Italian and Chinese translations

Online

  • Fixed online client crash in spectator mode

  • Fixed server crash in debris removal

  • Fixed SR progress bar formatting issues

Race Watch Screen

  • Fixed displaying of pit stops in the watch screen standings panel

  • Fixed replay mode standings being incorrect

  • Fixed timings panel and driver label displaying the user in the wrong position.

Replay

  • Fixed timings panel and driver label displaying the user in the wrong position.

  • Corrected lap back button behaviour when pressed from live

  • Fixed an occasional crash when watching replay at the end of the race

  • Fixed replay of a driver swap event displays the wrong driver and team name.

  • Fixed replaying standings showing incorrect statuses

Race Weekend

  • Fixed custom WEC Liveries being available in ELMS Race Weekend

Settings & Profiles

  • Fixed setups class filters issues which would mean setups would not show up for the same car available in different championships

Sound

  • Fixed a rare issue that caused ingame sound to be missing

TrackIR

  • Ensured TrackIR is fully disabled when it's disabled from options

  • Fixed TrackIR roll axis inversion

User Interface

  • Added 'Guide' option to the dropdown menu

  • Added Mercedes-AMG LMGT3 & Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR-LMH Menu Background Images

  • Corrected class badges on daily race cards sizing

  • Fixed a minor formatting issue around new track content highlighting

  • Fixed being unable to change nationality when a driver name contains numbers

  • Fixed the last LMP2 car in the list being selected when entering car select for the ELMS Championship

  • Removed brackets from Car Class selector in RaceWeekend and Co-Op to improve spacing

Virtual Reality

  • Fixed replay UI duplicated & grey filter in replay mode

  • Fixed RESET VIEW button in graphics settings not functioning

 

Track Updates

Silverstone  

  • Added and use garages under Race Control building

  • Correct spelling of 'Cofee' to 'Coffee' on coffee box

  • Corrected cut track concrete barriers and fences around National/International layout cut throughs

  • Fixed a collision issue on a concrete wall on Hanger straight

  • Fixed a floating fence inside the pit lane exit

  • Fixed terrain fall through in pit lane

  • Increased curb grip and reduced wear on grass and gravel

  • Investigate and address barrier waviness reports

  • Updated pit box placement to new on track visuals

Car Updates

  • Various car livery UI images updated

Oreca 07  

  • Corrected custom team number plate position

  • Raised collision mesh to help stop damage from curbs

Oreca 07 LMP2 (ELMS Spec)  

  • Added updated Duqueine livery

  • Reviewed tyre performance in wet conditions

Ferrari 296 LMGT3  

  • Corrected 86 ELMS livery to have black wheel rims

BMW M Hybrid V8 LMDh  

  • Corrected errors on the body and template around the front wheel vents

Porsche 963 LMDh  

  • Fixed headrest texture issue

  • Fixed wrong default & CDA setup loading for Silverstone

Ligier JS P325 LMP3   

  • Fixed issue where flashing RPM lights appeared too early

  • Corrected overly fast refuelling rate

  • Reviewed LMP3 Damage Settings

  • Slightly faster player tyre warm-up

  • Slower AI tyre warm-up

Alpine A424 LMDh  

  • Fixed wrong default & CDA setup loading for Silverstone

Changed files in this update

Depot 2399421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link