It has now been 3 weeks since the Early Access launch of Mars Attracts, and we wanted to thank everyone who picked up a copy (plus a special extra thankyou to those who bought the Supporter's Edition)!

We hope you're enjoying the game, and have been hard at work integrating your feedback. We'll soon be shifting focus to concentrate on new content, however have just pushed the second hotfix patch to address the most common bugs and requests from launch. If you're jumping in for the first time since launch, here's what's new:

New Features

10+ new Martian decorations

New enclosure demolition system to prevent accidental gaps in walls

Available staff now sorted by distance

Autosave during missions

More music variation

Bug Fixes

Resolution not setting correctly for some screens

'Ghost' enclosures appearing on maps after autosave

Characters getting stuck at park entrance

Litter and bodies sometimes spawned on inaccessible tiles

Older save files not loading

Steam achievements not triggering immediately

Characters getting stuck on vending machines & fountains

Janitors getting stuck on bridges

Some humans invincible when escaping

Some humans not returned to enclosure after being stunned

Paid decor unlocks not saving

Pause menu performance issue

As ever, drop a comment using the in-game feedback form, on the Steam forums, or chat to us on Discord! Keep the suggestions coming - they're the cornerstone of the game's Early Access roadmap.

Thanks again!

Love,

Paul & the Outlier team