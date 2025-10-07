 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock Call of Duty® Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20274081 Edited 7 October 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It has now been 3 weeks since the Early Access launch of Mars Attracts, and we wanted to thank everyone who picked up a copy (plus a special extra thankyou to those who bought the Supporter's Edition)!

We hope you're enjoying the game, and have been hard at work integrating your feedback. We'll soon be shifting focus to concentrate on new content, however have just pushed the second hotfix patch to address the most common bugs and requests from launch. If you're jumping in for the first time since launch, here's what's new:

New Features

  • 10+ new Martian decorations

  • New enclosure demolition system to prevent accidental gaps in walls

  • Available staff now sorted by distance

  • Autosave during missions

  • More music variation

Bug Fixes

  • Resolution not setting correctly for some screens

  • 'Ghost' enclosures appearing on maps after autosave

  • Characters getting stuck at park entrance

  • Litter and bodies sometimes spawned on inaccessible tiles

  • Older save files not loading

  • Resolution not setting correctly for some screens

  • Steam achievements not triggering immediately

  • Characters getting stuck on vending machines & fountains

  • Janitors getting stuck on bridges

  • Some humans invincible when escaping

  • Some humans not returned to enclosure after being stunned

  • Paid decor unlocks not saving

  • Pause menu performance issue

As ever, drop a comment using the in-game feedback form, on the Steam forums, or chat to us on Discord! Keep the suggestions coming - they're the cornerstone of the game's Early Access roadmap.

Thanks again!

Love,

Paul & the Outlier team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2760581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link