It has now been 3 weeks since the Early Access launch of Mars Attracts, and we wanted to thank everyone who picked up a copy (plus a special extra thankyou to those who bought the Supporter's Edition)!
We hope you're enjoying the game, and have been hard at work integrating your feedback. We'll soon be shifting focus to concentrate on new content, however have just pushed the second hotfix patch to address the most common bugs and requests from launch. If you're jumping in for the first time since launch, here's what's new:
New Features
10+ new Martian decorations
New enclosure demolition system to prevent accidental gaps in walls
Available staff now sorted by distance
Autosave during missions
More music variation
Bug Fixes
Resolution not setting correctly for some screens
'Ghost' enclosures appearing on maps after autosave
Characters getting stuck at park entrance
Litter and bodies sometimes spawned on inaccessible tiles
Older save files not loading
Steam achievements not triggering immediately
Characters getting stuck on vending machines & fountains
Janitors getting stuck on bridges
Some humans invincible when escaping
Some humans not returned to enclosure after being stunned
Paid decor unlocks not saving
Pause menu performance issue
As ever, drop a comment using the in-game feedback form, on the Steam forums, or chat to us on Discord! Keep the suggestions coming - they're the cornerstone of the game's Early Access roadmap.
Thanks again!
Love,
Paul & the Outlier team
