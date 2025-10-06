To enhance the gaming experience, we've officially launched the cloud save feature.

Whether you switch devices or unexpectedly interrupt the game, your progress will be securely saved, allowing you to seamlessly resume playing anytime, anywhere.

Developer Message:

Adhering to the principle of "Listen to the players! Enjoy!", we must add a game experience feature!

Thank you for your continued support! If you encounter any issues with this feature, please feel free to share your feedback!