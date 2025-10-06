 Skip to content
Major 6 October 2025 Build 20274059
Update notes via Steam Community

To enhance the gaming experience, we've officially launched the cloud save feature.

Whether you switch devices or unexpectedly interrupt the game, your progress will be securely saved, allowing you to seamlessly resume playing anytime, anywhere.

Developer Message:

Adhering to the principle of "Listen to the players! Enjoy!", we must add a game experience feature!

Thank you for your continued support! If you encounter any issues with this feature, please feel free to share your feedback!

Changed files in this update

Simplified Chinese Depot 3882301
