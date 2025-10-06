Changes/Fixes:



Gun Run: Huey is now playable!

is now playable! Added option to always have your chest inventory open



Fixed issue with weapons not storing in shoulder slots when moving



Updated Unity editor



Adjusted colliders on most weapons



Fixed issues with loadout buttons on Menu



Fixed bug that prevented saving a loadout with an empty pouch



Adjusted multiple guns' recoil



Adjusted socketed positions of a few items when stored in quick pouches (will fix positions on all items in next update)



Fixed issue with intel falling through the map



Closing:

---This was intended for Update 4 (along with a few other major additions/changes), but there was a security vulnerability detected on the Unity Editor version PunjiVR was running on, so I had to download their fix and get it out sooner than planned.The door gunner mission is playable and works well, although there are still a few annoying bugs (like some items being hard to grab, enemies not always spawning in a good place, and the inventory not working fully) and I also wanted to flesh it out more by adding additional enemy types, like ones on boats and others with RPGs, but the current state of it should still offer some fun for the time being. My high score on it was 7, which I'm sure is a number many of you will beat on your first try, but I'm proud of it nonetheless.---As always, if you find any bugs, have any suggestions, or want to share your opinion, head down to the comments of this post or through any of the links below. Thank you all and remember to keep your eyes on the treeline!